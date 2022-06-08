Worker who died at Shetland construction site named
A man who died at a construction site in Shetland has been named as Liam Macdonald from the Tain area in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to one of Viking Energy's wind farm sites at Upper Kergord, 15 miles (24km) north of Lerwick, at about 10:15 on Sunday.
Mr Macdonald was a worker with BAM Nuttall, the site's main contractor.
SSE Renewables is currently building a 103-turbine wind farm and converter station in the centre of Shetland.
The Health and Safety Executive has begun an investigation.