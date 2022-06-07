Avian flu leaves large numbers of birds dead on beaches
- Published
Avian flu has left unusually large numbers of sea birds dead on beaches in the Western Isles, the islands local authority has said.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said the outbreak had hit colonies in the isles.
It has urged people not to touch carcasses and for the public to report discoveries of large numbers of dead wild birds to Defra.
The comhairle also asked islanders to take precautions to protect poultry and pet birds.
On Monday there were warnings bird flu was spreading through breeding sea bird colonies in Shetland.
About 1,000 dead gannets have so far been recorded, and hundreds of great skuas have also been found dead or dying.
It followed dozens of wild birds dying in a suspected avian flu outbreak at Loch Fleet, near Golspie in Sutherland, last month.
Earlier this year, bird flu cases were reported in Dumfries and Galloway, Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.