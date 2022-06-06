Scotland's Home of the Year winner announced
The winner of 2022's Scotland's Home of the Year has been revealed.
Properties in Kirkwall, Edinburgh, Kippen, Rhu and Hawick were among those in the running for the prize.
New Tolsta - an early 20th Century croft house in the Western Isles - was awarded the title in the finale of the BBC Scotland property show.
The house was empty for almost 40 years before artist Tom Hickman bought it in 2006 and then spent more than 15 years restoring it.
The property on the north east coast of Lewis, near Stornoway, has a traditional two-up, two-down layout with a kitchen, living room and bathroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms upstairs.
It is filled with Mr Hickman's paintings and other artwork, which includes embroidered pieces.
New Tolsta was the unanimous winner of the show's three judges - lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones and architect and lecturer Michael Angus.
Mr Hickman said: "Well I have to admit it does bring an unexpected smile - winning is not something I'm used to.
"I'm certainly surprised, but way down deep somewhere there is a little voice saying 'At last'. As artists, we are all our own worst critics, so yes, it's nice to receive praise."
He added: "I was fascinated to firstly see Anna, Michael and Kate's nicely understated reaction to the exterior, and they did well to not judge the book by its cover."
Ms Campbell-Jones said she and her fellow judges looked for homes filled with the expression of the homeowner's personality and taste.
She added: "I don't think we have ever seen such an exceptional example of a home meeting these criteria.
"The overwhelming sense of the person who lives there communicated via the cornucopia of his incredible creations, from the painted floors, to the embroidery to the artwork on the walls, all by his own hand - what a genius."
Ms Spiers described Mr Hickman's home as "authentically eco-conscious" with everything in the house either having been repurposed, upcycled, thrifted or rehomed.
She said: "It was inspiring to see. I think New Tolsta has to be seen to be believed.
"It really stood out in the show because it really had its own atmosphere - it didn't conform to trends or a certain aesthetic, but somehow it was still this beautiful, timeless home which captured the personality of the homeowner."
Mr Angus added: "It wasn't the building nor the setting which made New Tolsta unique, despite each being remarkable in their own way.
"Rather it was the rejuvenated spirit blossoming so vibrantly within, serving to establish an unforeseen future for a building doubtless deemed condemned.
"What worse fate for a building, than uselessness? And what better than having fresh possibilities revealed?"
The judges visited 27 homes for the series.
The other eight finalists were:
- Lorne Cottage, Fort William
- Ostro Passive House, Kippen
- The Pastel House, Kirkwall
- Firestation House, Hawick
- The Victorian Terrace, Edinburgh
- Pentland View, Elsrickle
- Rhu Boathouse, Rhu
- The Old Waterworks, Fife
Scotland's Home Of The Year, the full 10-part fourth series, made by IWC Media for BBC Scotland, is available to view on BBC iPlayer.
Applications to take part in the fifth series are open until the 10th of June, log on to www.bbc.co.uk/shoty for further information.