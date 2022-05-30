Scot Tom Stoltman retains World's Strongest Man title
Scotland's Tom Stoltman has retained his World's Strongest Man title.
The 6ft 8in, 397lb (180kg) athlete from Invergordon in the Highlands won the competition at Sacramento in California.
Last year, the 28-year-old - who is also Scotland's current Strongest Man title-holder - became the first Scot to win the international title.
Stoltman is the competition's 10th athlete to win it twice and first to achieve consecutive titles since 2016.
The Scot won his second world title in a series of events held from 24-29 May.
Stoltman, who was competing for Great Britain, won the title the day before his 28th birthday as he overcame leader Oleksii Novikov in the final two rounds of competition on Sunday.
Martins Licis of US took silver on a tiebreaker over the Urkainian in Sacramento.
Living with autism
Novikov won three consecutive events - the deadlift, Flintstone barbell and bus pull - only for Stoltman to overtake him in the power stairs before the Inverurie man sealed victory after his speciality event, the Atlas Stones.
The last strongman to win consecutive titles was USA's Brian Shaw in 2016.
In an interview with SBD World's Strongest Man Backstage Live, Stoltman said it was an amazing feeling to retain the trophy.
"This is the competition I get most hyped for," he said.
Asked if he would compete again next year, he said: "Maybe. I want to enjoy myself and see what happens."
Stoltman has often spoken about living with autism, saying that when he was a teenager he was unable to go outside on his own.
His older brother is five-times Scotland's Strongest Man Luke Stoltman.
They are the only brothers in history to reach the finals of the World's Strongest Man.