Family's tribute to man, 74, killed in crash near Carrbridge
- Published
A 74-year-old man who died when his car crashed on the A938 in the Highlands has been described by his family as "a beloved great grandfather".
Frank Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene near Carrbridge on Thursday.
Mr Spencer's wife Julia, 73 - who was a passenger in the car - suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Police said no other vehicles were involved and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
A statement issued on behalf of Mr Spencer's family said: "Tragically, as a result of events on the 26 May 2022, we sadly lost Frank Spencer, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
"Julia was seriously injured but is receiving amazing care at Raigmore Hospital.
"The whole family would like to thank the people who were first on scene, for their kindness and compassion.
"Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to the emergency services for their professionalism and empathy, which has helped immensely."