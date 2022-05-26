Man and woman arrested after wild bird eggs destroyed at Durness
- Published
A 21-year-old man and a woman aged 22 have been charged in connection with the destruction of a large number of eggs of nesting sea birds.
Police said a breeding area for rare corncrakes had also been disturbed in the incident near Durness in the north Highlands on Tuesday.
RSPB Scotland said numerous eggs of different species had been destroyed.
The charity added that corncrake was an extremely rare breeding bird in Scotland.
Police Scotland wildlife crimes liaison officer Daniel Sutherland said: "The destruction of such a large number of nesting birds' eggs at an established sea bird breeding site is extremely sad and disheartening."