SNP-independents expected to run Highland Council
A coalition of SNP and independent councillors is expected to take control of Highland Council.
No parties secured enough seats for a majority following the local elections earlier this month.
However, the SNP is the largest group after securing 22 seats out of a possible 74.
The SNP's Raymond Bremner has been tipped to be named Highland Council's new leader and independent Bill Lobban as convener.
The coalition deal and appointments are due to be confirmed later on Thursday at the council's first meeting since the elections.
It is understood that three independent councillors will decline to join the coalition.
Highland Council involves a huge area - it covers a third of Scotland's land. The region includes 19 inhabited islands, which include Skye, Muck and Raasay.