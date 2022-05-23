Thieves in £70,000 raid on Fort William bike world cup
Thieves stole bikes and equipment worth more than £70,000 from the weekend's Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.
Vehicles involved in the event were also damaged during the thefts on Friday and Saturday.
The competition at Nevis Range, near Fort William, was taking place for the first time in two years after postponements caused by Covid.
More than 250 competitors from all over the world and 21,000 spectators attended the weekend's event.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the theft.
Det Sgt Louise Thewlis said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Nevis Range and Torlundy at the time who may have witnessed anything or has any information about the whereabouts of the bikes and equipment to get in touch."
The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup forms part of an international competition run by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).
Brazil, USA and Austria are among the other countries that host stages.
Nina Hoffmann, from Germany, and Amaury Pierron, from France, won the women and men's competitions at Fort William.