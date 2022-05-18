SNP MP Angus MacNeil found guilty of careless driving
A Scottish MP has been found guilty of careless driving following a collision in October 2020.
Angus MacNeil, SNP MP for the Western Isles constituency Na h-Eileanan an Iar, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Castlebay on Barra.
A motorcyclist, who was 17 at the time, was left with a broken leg.
MacNeil had denied a charge of dangerous driving. At Lochmaddy Sheriff Court he was found guilty of an alternative charge of careless driving.
He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined £1,500 by Sherriff Gordon Lamont at the court in North Uist.