Western Isles council convener chosen by cutting cards
The election of a new convener of the Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has been decided by cutting cards.
SNP councillors Kenny Macleod and John A Maciver were tied at 13 votes each at the second round of voting.
Mr Macleod won after choosing a three from a deck of cards, with Mr Maciver drawing a two.
The comhairle has been electing its leadership at its first meeting since local elections earlier this month.
Cutting a pack of cards to decide a tied vote is unusual, but not unprecedented in local government.
In December last year the SNP retained control of Moray Council on the strength of a Jack.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar scoreboard
Counting complete. After 29 of 29 seats declared.
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 20
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 20
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 6
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 6
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 1
Post-election Vacancy
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 2
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 2
Earlier this month, the SNP's Susan Thomson and Frances Murray became the first female councillors to be elected in the Western Isles since 2012.
There had been efforts to increase female representation on the local authority after no women were elected to the comhairle in 2017.
Meanwhile, newly-elected SNP and independent councillors in the Highlands have informed the council's chief executive they have agreed to form a coalition administration.
The proposal for a majority administration of the two groups will be put to a full meeting of Highland Council on 26 May for formal agreement.
Senior roles in the council, including leader and convener, will also be appointed at the meeting.