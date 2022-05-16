Rent rise forces children's Polish school in Inverness to move
By Andrew Thomson
BBC Scotland
- Published
A Polish language school in Inverness has had to find a new temporary home after Highland Council doubled their rent costs.
Polska Szkola Sobotnia teaches about 100 children on Saturdays and was based at Inverness High School.
In April, the council increased the cost of hiring its facilities forcing them to seek an alternative home.
Highland Council's changes to its let hire charges were approved as part of the setting of its 2022-23 budget.
The local authority said it was unable to comment on individual groups.
Polska Szkola Sobotnia has found a temporary solution at Culloden Balloch Baptist Church, which they said they were very grateful for, but was not an ideal space for the structure of their classes.
Young people between the ages of 5 and 16 come to the school from as far afield as Fort Augustus, Invergordon and Moray.
The pupils, most of whom were born in Scotland, have a range of abilities in Polish so need to be split into different classes.
Polish grandparents
Head teacher Magda Krol said: "A week before the Easter holidays the council said they were going to double the rent.
"We are a not-for-profit organisation and we decided were not able to afford this. We had to find another place.
"We are still not sure what will happen in September for the next school year."
Assistant head teacher Aleksandra Trunk said the school offered the children an opportunity to learn about their heritage.
She said: "We have a lot of families where for example the mum is Polish and the dad is Scottish.
"If the children can learn Polish they are going to be able to communicate with their grandparents back in Poland.
"And we know how important it is as well for children to learn other languages for their development."
Highland councillors agreed the local authority's budget in March.
Amendments to its let hire charges was anticipated to generate an increase in turnover of £389,000.