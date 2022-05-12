Sports car convoys prompt NC500 safety fears
- Published
People living near Scotland's North Coast 500 have raised fresh concerns about "sports car convoys" and speeding drivers on the popular tourist route.
The NC500 involves a 516-mile (830km) journey around the north Highlands coast, starting and finishing in Inverness.
Last week, police clocked a tourist driving at 104mph on the A832.
Caithness, Sutherland and Ross MSP Maree Todd urged visitors to treat the region with respect.
The NC500 was launched as a tourism concept in 2015 and attracts large numbers of luxury car drivers.
Police Scotland said it carried out regular patrols along the NC500, and the route's official website has a section on road safety.
The group behind the route has been approached for a comment on the latest speeding concerns.
Ms Todd told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday a number of locals had contacted her because they were worried about safety.
The SNP MSP said: "This is one of the most beautiful parts of the world - the scenery is amazing, the food is amazing and we have a reputation for hospitality.
"But people need to remember that this our home and to treat it with respect.
"We are seeing convoys of sports cars going through these quite narrow country roads.
"In some places there is single track and there is this impression some people are trying to complete the route in a certain time."
Police Scotland said it carried out targeted campaigns on certain weekends through the spring and summer as well as regular patrols,
Sgt Kate Park said: "The scenery in the north rightly attracts visitors from all over the world, in addition to local motorists who regularly use routes such as the NC500.
"Given the rural nature of many of these roads, it is vital that motorists drive in a responsible manner, whilst being mindful of their own safety and that of other road users."
She added: "We continue to rely on the public to report any road safety concerns by calling 101, so our patrols can be targeted to have the greatest effect."