Highlands college merger plans move forward
A merger of three colleges within the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network has taken a step forward.
Combining UHI North Highland, UHI Outer Hebrides and UHI West Highland as a single institution has been proposed.
The results of a consultation have suggested support for the plans, but some respondents raised concerns about centralisation and job security.
UHI said the feedback would inform the creation of a business case and full merger plans.
It said support for the merger could be described as "cautiously optimistic" at this stage.
UHI said support was high at 68%, but acknowledged that there were concerns, particularly from trade unions and employer representatives.
Among the responses to the consultation were concerns about fewer jobs, or roles being changed.
Funding cuts
Protecting the use of Gaelic under the new arrangement was also raised by respondents.
The Scottish government would have to approve the project.
UHI said there would be no redundancies as a direct result of the merger.
The three colleges, based in Thurso, Stornoway in Lewis and Fort William, face challenges including funding cuts and a declining demographic.
UHI said bringing them together would help staff and students overcome these issues and take advantage of new opportunities.
The project involves 9,000 students and 600 staff and could be in place late next summer.
Established in February 2011, UHI is a network of colleges, research centres and learning centres across the Highlands, Western Isles, Northern Isles, Moray and Argyll and Bute.