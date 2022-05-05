More acts confirmed for return of Belladrum music festival
Alternative rock band Ash, singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins and Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder have been confirmed for this summer's Belladrum.
The Highlands' biggest music festival is to return after almost three years following postponements due to the Covid pandemic.
Grammy Award-winning Mississippi Blues musician Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is also to perform.
Shed Seven and Emeli Sande were among the acts previously confirmed.
Ash enjoyed chart success with their 1990s single Girl From Mars and 2001's Ivor Novello-winning Shining Light.
Scots musician Collins is famous as the lead singer in the band Orange Juice and for solo hits such as A Girl Like You. He experienced two strokes in 2005, but has since returned to the music scene while continuing his recovery.
Ryder will represent the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy.
He is one of the UK's most followed singers on TikTok, with 12 million fans on the app, and will perform his song Space Man at the competition's grand final later this month.
Belladrum is due to take place from 28-30 July.
The festival near Beauly draws a crowd of about 20,000.