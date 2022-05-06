Scottish election results 2022: Isles first female councillors since 2012
The SNP's Susan Thomson and Frances Murray have been elected the Western Isles' first female councillors since 2012.
Six other women who stood as candidates were unsuccessful.
The islands had been seeking greater female representation on the local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.
In 2017, for the first time in its history, no women were elected to the comhairle. Seven women stood for election that year.
Ms Thomson will be one of three councillors who will represent ward two - Uibhist a Deas, Eirisgeigh agus Beinn na Faoghla. Ms Murray will be one of four representing Steòrnabhagh a Deas.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar scoreboard
Counting complete. After 29 of 29 seats declared.
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 20
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 20
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 6
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 6
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 1
Post-election Vacancy
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 2
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 2
Following her result, Ms Thomson said she hoped she had not been elected just because she was a woman.
She said: "I think people voted for a whole raft of reasons. People recognise they need a broad perspective on the council - different experiences to make good policies and decisions."
Catriona Murray, one of the women unsuccessful in the election, said there remained challenges for women who wanted to stand.
She said one was that council employees, many of which are women, could not seek election.
Ms Murray also said many women had care responsibilities at home, and some felt they could not give a role on the council "100% of their time".
The election in the Western Isles has been dominated by independent candidates, although the SNP has six councillors and the Conservatives have one.
Highland scoreboard
Counting under way. After 45 of 74 seats declared.
Scottish National Party
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 13
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 13
Independent
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 12
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -4
- Councillors overall total 12
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 10
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +4
- Councillors overall total 10
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 6
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 6
Green
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 2
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 2
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 2
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 2
Meanwhile, the Highland Council elections have seen Inverness getting its first Green councillor.
Ryan MacIntosh was elected for the Scottish Green Party in Inverness West.
There have also been gains for the SNP - including Jackie Hendry, the wife of Inverness MP Drew Hendry.
Alasdair Christie, who was the deputy leader of the Highland Council under the previous administration, is among Lib Dems voted in.