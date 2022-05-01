Eilidh MacLeod: Music fund in memory of terror attack victim
A fund to help young musicians has been set up in memory of a gifted 14-year-old bagpiper who died in the Manchester Arena bombing.
Eilidh MacLeod, from Barra in the Outer Hebrides, was one of 22 people killed in the 2017 terror attack.
The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust, set up in 2018, has launched the £50,000 scheme to develop youth music groups.
Trust founder Suzanne White said the scheme would mark five years since Eilidh lost her life in the bombing.
"Eilidh's life was all about positivity, fun and friendship," she said.
"That is exactly how we want her to be remembered when we mark five years since we lost her.
"We want to support as many music groups as possible so they can deliver tuition based on Eilidh's attitude to life, where young musicians flourish in their abilities and confidence."
The trust said it hoped the fund would help people struggling to pay for music lessons and other expenses during the cost-of-living crisis.
Since its launch, the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust has helped more than 30 youth music groups and individuals from across Scotland.
Ms White said any groups wishing to be considered should contact the trust.