Crews battle wildfire near west Highlands village
- Published
Firefighters have been battling a moorland wildfire in hills near Kyle of Lochalsh in the west Highlands.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews have been at the scene since Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were also called to a moor fire in the Bayble area of the Isle of Lewis on Wednesday.
Parents were asked to pick up their children from the local school early as a precaution. The fire has since been brought under control.
The incidents follow a SFRS warning earlier this month of a heighted risk of wildfires due to dry and windy conditions.
SFRS said it was alerted to the fire at Erbusaig, north of Kyle of Lochalsh, at about 10:20 on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: "Operations control mobilised four appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish a fire front of approximately three miles long.
"There are no reported casualties."