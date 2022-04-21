Major housing development planned for Inverness
- Published
Planning permission is to be sought for a major new development in the south side of Inverness.
Tulloch Homes has proposed building homes, a primary school and providing space for retail businesses on about 296 acres (120ha) of rolling farmland.
It has notified Highland Council of its plans ahead of submitting detailed proposals and a planning application.
Parts of the site are bounded by the suburb of Milton of Leys and the Fairways golf course.
Highland Council's south planning applications committee has been asked to note the submission of Tulloch Homes' proposal of application notice.
In a paper to next week's committee meeting, planning officers said the site included a strip of long-established trees listed on an ancient tree inventory, and there were also some sites of archaeological interest.