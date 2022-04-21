Search for hand cyclist missing in the Highlands
- Published
A man has gone missing while tackling a walking route in the Highlands on his hand cycle.
Police said Gerard Storey was travelling between Ardgay in south west Sutherland to Ullapool in Wester Ross.
Mr Storey was riding a yellow XCR hand cycle, a bike which a cyclist powers with their hands and arms rather than pedalling the conventional way.
Police Scotland Air Unit said it had a helicopter searching the Oykel Bridge area.
Mr Storey, 64, is described as 6ft, average build, bald/shaven head with a full white beard.
He was last seen wearing a silver cycling helmet, yellow cycling jacket, black waterproofs and was wearing sandal-type shoes.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.