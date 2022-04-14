Man accused of trying to kill five police officers
- Published
A 40-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of five police officers by throwing Molotov cocktail-type bottles at them.
The charges arise from an incident in Inverness on 31 March.
Krzystof Andrusczak also faces charges of wilful fire raising and possessing two knives and a metal chain.
Mr Andrusczak appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court and made no plea. He was committed for further examination.
His solicitor John MacColl said his client had been remanded to the State Hospital in Carstairs for a psychiatric assessment.