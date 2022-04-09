James Brannan: Body found after two-month search for missing man
Police searching for a man missing in the Highlands for more than two months have found a body near the golf course where he was last seen.
Extensive searches were carried out for James Brannan, 72, who was last sighted near Spey Valley Golf Course in Aviemore on 5 February.
Officers confirmed a body was found near the club at about 14:30 on Friday.
The body has still to be formally identified. Mr Brannan's family have been informed.
A force spokeswoman said: "The death is not believed to be suspicious."
Mountain rescue teams and the coastguard had joined the search for Mr Brannan after he was formally reported missing on 8 February.