Thirty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner
- Published
More than 30 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner.
The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis.
Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was called by a neighbour who was feeding the pets.
The charity said none of the cats had been neutered and some showed obvious signs of injury.
Wisck has appealed for help and donations to care for the cats.
Pregnant females will be taken into care until their kittens are born. And adult cats, once neutered, will be appraised for where they go next.
Wisck vice chairwoman Karen Cowan said: "This is going to be a huge undertaking for us and will stretch our resources to the absolute limit.
"The practicalities of catching and transporting all the cats to and from vets and fosters are going to dominate our volunteers' time.
"Some of the cats will already be pregnant, with kitten season due to begin any time."
She added that veterinary treatment for cats that needed it would be first priority, then the adults would be neutered.