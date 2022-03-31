Wife appeals for help in finding husband Finn Creaney
The wife of a man who has gone missing on a walk in the Highlands has appealed for help in finding him.
Finn Creaney was last seen at about 14:00 last Friday when he was dropped off at Loch Naver on the B873 road to start his planned walking route.
Extensive searches have been made of a large area between Altnaharra and Golspie, his intended destination.
Mr Creaney's wife, Lucy, said: "It is a really worrying time for me and our four-year-old daughter, Luna."
She thanked family, friends, the local community and search teams for their support and efforts to find her husband.
Mrs Creaney said: "I want appeal to anyone who may have seen Finn since last Friday to call the police and ask anyone walking in the area and hills between Altnaharra and Golspie that they keep an eye out for Finn and keep him in their thoughts."
Police Scotland said there were increasing concerns for Mr Creaney's safety.
Insp Alasdair Goskirk said: "I know our concerns are shared by locals and we are grateful for the assistance we have received so far.
"I continue to urge anyone who believes they may have seen Finn in recent days or has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward."
Mr Creaney, who is 32 and lives in the Tain area, is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose.
He has long, brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.
Mr Creaney was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a long, brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark-coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots. He was carrying a green rucksack.
Police Scotland has appealed to anyone who has seen Mr Creaney to get in touch.