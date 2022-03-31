Scotland could be set for sunniest March on record
Scotland has provisionally seen its sunniest March on record, according to the Met Office whose records go back to 1919.
The country recorded 155 hours of sunshine up to 30 March.
Northern Ireland also provisionally had its sunniest March, with 182.9 hours of sunshine. The previous record for both countries was in 1929.
In Scotland, the sunniest areas were the Highlands, parts of Argyll and Dumfries and Galloway.
The Met Office will confirm the statistics at a later date.