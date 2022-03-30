Wild shots: Scottish Nature Photography Awards
The winners of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2021 have been announced.
The overall winner is landscape photographer Darren Cole, whose winning image portrays a dramatic scene of a muirburn fire, a controlled fire to burn away dead vegetation, below snow-covered peaks near his home on the Isle of Harris.
The picture - called Ice and Fire - also won the environmental category.
There is more information on the winners and the competition on the awards' website.
