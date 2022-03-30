Wild shots: Scottish Nature Photography Awards

The winners of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2021 have been announced.

The overall winner is landscape photographer Darren Cole, whose winning image portrays a dramatic scene of a muirburn fire, a controlled fire to burn away dead vegetation, below snow-covered peaks near his home on the Isle of Harris.

The picture - called Ice and Fire - also won the environmental category.

There is more information on the winners and the competition on the awards' website.

DARREN COLE
Darren Cole's image Ice and Fire won the environmental and overall prizes
James Dewar
Blue Hour Shells by James Dewar, of Fife, won the natural abstract category
John Macfarlane
John Macfarlane, of Loweswater, Cumbria, won the botanical award with his photograph of autumn rowans and lichens
Graham Niven
The land award in the landscape category was won by Graham Niven, of Nethy Bridge, with his shot Cairngorm Squall
Pete Stevens
The landscape sea and coast award went to Gourock Paddling Pools by Pete Stevens, of Greenock
Connor McLaren
Perth Lightning won Connor McLaren, of Perth, the urban greenspace award in the landscape category
Sandy Gilmour
Glasgow's Sandy Gilmour won the wildlife behaviour prize with his picture Mallard Duckling Chasing a Mayfly
Norman Watson
Norman Watson, of Insch, took the wildlife portrait award with his image Fox Cub King
Kaitlyn Clark
Kaitlyn Clark, 11, from Inverness, was named Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year
Murronrose Dunn
Murronrose Dunn, of Glasgow and an HND Photography student at New College Lanarkshire, won the Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year accolade with the portfolio Passing Time
Pat Douglas
Springtime in the Pond: The Toads won the video category for Pat Douglass, of Rosemarkie

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics