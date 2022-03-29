Searches for Tain man missing on Loch Naver walk
A coastguard helicopter and Assynt Mountain Rescue Team have been involved in a search for a man reported missing on a walk in the Highlands.
Finn Creaney was last seen at about 14:00 on Friday when he was dropped off at Loch Naver on the B873 road to start his planned walking route.
The 32-year-old from Tain intended to walk around the loch and then head south to Golspie.
Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with light complexion and freckles on his arms and nose.
He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard which is short in length.
Mr Creaney was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a long brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark coloured trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.
Police Scotland has appealed to anyone who had seen Mr Creaney to get in touch.