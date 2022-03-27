Pedestrian, 33, dies in car crash on Isle of Skye
A 33-year-old man has died following a crash on the Isle of Skye.
The pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz at 22:10 on Saturday on the A851 Kilbeg Road, and died at the scene.
Police said formal identification was yet to take place but that the man's next of kin had been informed.
Sgt Ewan Calder said: "Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian."
He asked any witnesses to contact police.