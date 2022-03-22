MP Angus MacNeil denies causing biker serious injuries in crash
- Published
A Scottish MP has appeared in court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Angus MacNeil, who represents Western Isles constituency Na h-Eileanan an Iar, was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Barra in October 2020.
Motorcyclist Cailean MacNeil, who was 17 at the time, was left with a broken leg.
Angus MacNeil denies performing a manoeuvre without keeping a proper lookout, and causing serious injury.
Lochmaddy Sheriff Court in North Uist heard that motorcyclist Cailean Macneil suffered multiple leg fractures and had to be airlifted to Glasgow for treatment.
Cailean MacNeil denied he had been speeding.
A witness told the court that he thought Cailean MacNeil had been travelling at about 30mph in a 20mph area.
The court was forced to adjourn to allow witnesses to catch the last ferry of the day home to Barra.
The case will resume on 18 May.