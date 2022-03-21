Men seen on Nairn beach with gun before banker murder
Two men were seen with a handgun on a beach at Nairn a month before a father-of-two was shot on the doorstep of his home in the town, say police.
Bank manager Alistair Wilson was shot on the evening of 28 November 2004. He later died in hospital.
Police said a witness has described seeing two men - one one aged in their 20s and the other between 40 and 60 years old - on Nairn's East Beach.
The younger of the men was said to have been in possession of a gun.
The beach is only a short walk from the Wilson's family home.
The new information is the most significant development in the case since 2017, when police revealed that Mr Wilson was handed a blue envelope with the name Paul on it.
Police said the witness had come forward following recent appeals for help in catching the gunman.
Earlier this month, detectives updated the 2004 description of the killer to widen the possible age range. They also travelled to Canada to interview a witness.
Det Supt Graeme Mackie, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said officers were seeking the public's help in identifying the two men.
He said: "This potential sighting was passed to officers following recent publicity around the case and I am grateful for the positive response we have received from the local community.
"More than 17 years have passed since Alistair's murder, but Police Scotland is committed to bringing his killer to justice and providing the family with the answers they deserve."
The detective added: "Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and developments in the investigation over the last few weeks are a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is."
Mr Wilson, who had been reading his sons a bedtime story, went to the door to speak to the man and was handed an empty blue envelope with the word Paul written on it.
He was then shot with a German-made handgun. The weapon was later found in a nearby drain by a council road sweeper.
A massive police inquiry was launched at the time, but no-one has been apprehended and detectives continue to investigate the case.
Police have taken thousands of statements since the start of the investigation.
The early months of the inquiry involved a plea to people in Nairn and the surrounding area to voluntarily give DNA samples.
Tests on the gun failed to extract any DNA.
The Haenel Suhl pocket pistol is from the 1930s and police believe the weapon was likely to have been taken to the UK after World War Two as some form of souvenir.
The ammunition used in the killing was from the 1980s or 90s.
Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101 or e-mail SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk