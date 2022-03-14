BBC News

Powerful aurora lights up sky above Scotland

Image source, Gordon Mackie
Image caption,
Thurso in Caithness was among the places to have a good view of the overnight display

A powerful display of the Aurora Borealis was visible across many parts of Scotland overnight - from Orkney in the north to Dumfries and Galloway in the south.

The aurora is a natural phenomena caused by geomagnetic storms from the Sun. It can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and "dance".

Astronomer Steve Owens said the Sun was emerging from a quiet phase in the star's 11-year cycle of solar activity. He said the Sun heading out of minimum to maximum activity over the next few years increased the chances of people being able to see the space weather.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland that places away from light pollution in northern Scotland offered the best locations in the UK for seeing the aurora - if skies were clear and the Sun was active.

Image source, Darren Chisholm/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
An image of the lights taken from Inverness
Image source, David/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
The Northern Lights from Embo near Dornoch

Mr Owens said it was usually only possible for space weather forecasters to give a day or two's notice of displays of the lights.

He said: "Last night happened to be a very good, very strong display.

"It just so happens at the moment we are heading into a more active phase and last night the Sun was giving off solar flares."

Contributors to BBC Weather Watchers were among those to enjoy views of the aurora overnight.

Image source, Michelle C/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
The powerful display lighting up the sky over Lossiemouth
Image source, David Henry
Image caption,
David Henry captured this scene at Inverness Airport while on night shift with a helimed crew
Image source, Gibbsy/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Another view of the aurora from Inverness
Image source, Alan Tough
Image caption,
Alan Tough's view of the aurora from Elgin
Image source, Dabby/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
In Scotland, the aurora was spotted as far south as Dumfries and Galloway. There were also reports of sightings from Cumbria in England
Image source, Olly79/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
The view from Portmahomack in the Highlands
Image source, Kirkwallian/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
The display was visible from Kirkwall in Orkney

