Powerful aurora lights up sky above Scotland
A powerful display of the Aurora Borealis was visible across many parts of Scotland overnight - from Orkney in the north to Dumfries and Galloway in the south.
The aurora is a natural phenomena caused by geomagnetic storms from the Sun. It can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and "dance".
Astronomer Steve Owens said the Sun was emerging from a quiet phase in the star's 11-year cycle of solar activity. He said the Sun heading out of minimum to maximum activity over the next few years increased the chances of people being able to see the space weather.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland that places away from light pollution in northern Scotland offered the best locations in the UK for seeing the aurora - if skies were clear and the Sun was active.
Mr Owens said it was usually only possible for space weather forecasters to give a day or two's notice of displays of the lights.
He said: "Last night happened to be a very good, very strong display.
"It just so happens at the moment we are heading into a more active phase and last night the Sun was giving off solar flares."
Contributors to BBC Weather Watchers were among those to enjoy views of the aurora overnight.
