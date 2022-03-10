BBC News

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky granted freedom of Highlands

The award to Volodymyr Zelensky is the highest Highland Council can grant

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been granted the freedom of the Highlands.

The move by Highland Council is part of a planned weekend of action in April when the local authority will promote fundraising across the region.

Money raised will be used to help humanitarian efforts for war-torn Ukraine.

The symbolic gesture to Mr Zelensky is the highest honour the local authority can grant.

It is usually given to individuals and organisations of distinction from the Highland region.

Highland councillors unanimously agreed to the award as recognition of the "heroic struggle of the Ukrainian people".

Fundraising activities are planned for 1-3 April.

