Police update description of gunman in Nairn banker murder
- Published
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a bank manager 17 years ago have said the killer could possibly have been younger than previously stated.
Alistair Wilson was shot on the doorstep of his family home in Nairn on the evening of 28 November 2004.
The 30-year-old father-of-two later died in hospital.
Detectives have updated the 2004 description of the gunman to change the age range from between 30 to 40 to 20 to 40 years old.
The move follows a review of witness statements and police hope it will lead to people to come forward with fresh sightings and other information.
'Vital reminder'
The gunman was about 5ft 7in tall and was wearing a baseball cap and jacket.
Det Supt Graeme Mackie, who is leading the investigation, said that after analysis it was felt the age range was too narrow.
He said: "Over 17 years have passed since Alistair Wilson was murdered at his home in Nairn and the case continues to be reviewed and investigated by specialist officers locally, nationally and internationally.
"I am now able to issue a new appeal in relation to the description of the murderer based on reviews of witness accounts and further investigative work."
The detective said the killer would now be in his late 30s to 60s.
He added: "Someone out there knows what happened to Alistair and I hope this appeal today serves as a vital reminder that it is never too late to come forward with information.
"Do not assume that the police already know the information you possess."
Last week, Police Scotland said major investigation team officers had travelled to Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews.
Mr Wilson was shot at about 19:00 after his wife Veronica answered the door to his killer - a stocky man wearing a baseball cap - who asked for Alistair Wilson.
Mr Wilson, who had been reading his sons a bedtime story, went to the door to speak to the man and was handed an empty blue envelope with the word Paul written on it.
He was then shot with a German-made handgun. The weapon was later found in a nearby drain by a council road sweeper.
A massive police inquiry was launched at the time, but no-one has been apprehended and detectives continue to investigate the case.
Thousands of statements
Police have taken thousands of statements since the start of the investigation.
The early months of the inquiry involved a plea to people in Nairn and the surrounding area to voluntarily give DNA samples.
Tests on the gun failed to extract any DNA.
The Haenel Suhl pocket pistol is from the 1930s and police believe the weapon was likely to have been taken to the UK after World War Two as some form of souvenir.
The ammunition used in the killing was from the 1980s or 90s.
Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference 0515 of 4 March, 2022, or they can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk