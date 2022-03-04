Alistair Wilson murder: Witness in Canada interviewed
- Published
Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of a father-of-two in the Highlands 17 years ago have interviewed a witness in Canada.
Alistair Wilson was shot on the doorstep of his home in Nairn on the evening of 28 November 2004.
The 30-year-old bank manager later died in hospital.
Police Scotland said major investigation team officers travelled to Nova Scotia last week to carry out witness interviews.
Det Supt Graeme Mackie said: "Police Scotland is working closely with colleagues in Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews as part of the investigation.
"More than 17 years have passed since Alistair was fatally shot on the doorstep of his home, but time is no barrier to justice.
"We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for his murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve."
Mr Wilson was shot about 19:00 on 28 November.
His wife Veronica had answered the door to his killer - a stocky man wearing a baseball cap - who asked for Alistair Wilson.
Mr Wilson spoke to the man and was handed an empty blue envelope with the word Paul written on it.
He was then shot with a German-made handgun. The weapon was later found in a drain by a council road sweeper near to the scene.
A massive police inquiry was launched at the time, but no-one has been apprehended and detectives continue to investigate the case.
In 2020, the Wilsons' son Andrew appealed for help in catching his father's killer.
Andrew was aged just four at the time of the murder.
He said his only memory he has of his father is seeing him lying on the ground moments after being shot.
Speaking publicly for the first time about the murder, Andrew said: "I still cannot believe how someone could shoot my dad dead on our doorstep while my brother and I were upstairs.
"Photographs are all I have and no family should suffer the way we have all these years."
Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference 0515 of 4 March, 2022, or they can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk