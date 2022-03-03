Highland Council tax to increase by 3%
- Published
Council tax in the Highland Council area is to go up by 3%.
The local authority said the increase was required as part of its efforts to close a budget gap of £34m, and deliver a balanced budget.
The decision will see the cost of a band D bill rise from £1,332.33 to £1,372.30.
Last month, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 discount for homes in bands A to D amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.
Highland Council said its 2022/23 budget would see £5.5m additional investment in its roads infrastructure and £2m to support climate action, green energy and jobs.
It said £1m had been allocated for innovation in education, £1m for early interventions in children's services and £500,00 for rural transport initiatives.