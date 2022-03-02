Hillwalker dies on An Teallach in Wester Ross
A hillwalker has died while on a walk on a mountain in Wester Ross.
Police said emergency services were alerted to an injured walker on An Teallach, near Dundonnell, at about 14:45 on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal."
