Hillwalker dies on An Teallach in Wester Ross

Published
Image source, Hill Walker/Geograph
Image caption,
Emergency services were alerted to an injured walker on An Teallach on Tuesday

A hillwalker has died while on a walk on a mountain in Wester Ross.

Police said emergency services were alerted to an injured walker on An Teallach, near Dundonnell, at about 14:45 on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal."

