Firefighters tackle mile-long gorse fire near Rogart

Firefighters have been tackling a mile-long wildfire in gorse and trees near Rogart in Sutherland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was alerted at 13:44 and four appliances were sent to the site of the blaze.

SFRS said there were no reports of casualties.

The fire service said: "Crews are currently working to extinguish a fire approximately one mile in length on a hillside."

It said the fire was affecting heather and trees.

