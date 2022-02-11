Rescue teams search for Aviemore man missing for a week
Mountain rescue teams and the coastguard have joined searches for a man who has been missing for a week.
James Brannan, 72, of Aviemore, was last seen near the village's Spey Valley Golf Club on 5 February.
He was reported missing on 8 February and police have been carrying out extensive inquiries to find him.
Cairngorm and RAF mountain rescue teams and outdoor training centre staff have been searching around Aviemore.
Police Scotland have appealed for sightings.
Ch Insp Jen Valentine said: "I know local people share our concern for James and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him at any time since last Saturday afternoon to get in touch as soon as possible."
