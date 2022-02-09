Warnings snow and winds could disrupt travel in Scotland
- Published
The Met Office has warned that snow and gale force winds could disrupt travel in some parts of Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.
Snow could fall to up to 5cm (2in) at lower levels and to about 10cm (4in) above 400m (1,312ft).
There is a yellow warning of snow for parts of central Scotland, Aberdeenshire, Argyll, Moray, the Highlands and the south of Scotland.
Network Rail said speed restrictions will be in place on some lines.
It said temperatures were expected to fall to -10C in the Highlands and winds gusting to 60mph were forecast.
Network Rail Scotland said speed restrictions will be put in place between Mallaig and Arisaig and south of Edinburgh on the East Coast Mainline.
West coast ferry operator CalMac has warned of the likelihood of weather disruption to its services.
Power company SSEN said its engineers were preparing for the bad weather.
Icy surfaces
The Met Office yellow warning of snow is in place from 16:00 on Wednesday to 11:00 on Thursday.
It said the highest routes were expected to have the heaviest snow falls.
The Met Office added: "At lower levels some slight slushy falls are possible, as well as a risk of icy surfaces, before the snow becomes more confined to high ground during Thursday morning."
A yellow warning of "a brief spell of severe gale force winds" has also been issued for Thursday morning for the Western Isles and parts of western, central and south west Scotland.
The Met Office said Uist in the Western Isles could have gusts of up to 75mph.