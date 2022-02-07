Woman who died in crash on A9 near Inverness named
- Published
A 21-year-old woman who died following a crash on the A9 near Inverness has been named.
Samantha Davies was the only person in the grey Nissan Micra.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash near the trunk road's Artafallie junction at about 10:00 on Sunday.
The road was closed in both directions until about 15:00 while Police Scotland carried out investigations into the crash.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Samantha at this difficult time.
"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision and has not already spoken to us or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact us."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.