Missing Cairngorms walker left clues in snow for rescuers
- Published
A hillwalker reported missing in the Cairngorms left clues in the snow to help mountain rescuers find him.
The 40-year-old had been unable to reach Aviemore as planned on Sunday due to high winds, and he sought shelter in a mountain bothy.
Mountain rescuers set out on Monday morning to find him and, after spotting his name in the bothy's log book, saw his name and arrows drawn in the snow.
The man was traced safe and well in Braemar.
Well equipped
Braemar MRT said the man was well equipped and had left a detailed route plan with his family of where he was spending a few days walking and camping in the lower glens of the Cairngorms.
The team said because there was no mobile reception at Corrour Bothy the hillwalker had tried his best to tell rescuers where he was heading.
The settled weather conditions meant his signs were not covered over by more snow.
His clues, drawn using a walking pole, also meant rescuers could stop searching in another area and focus on the direction the arrows were pointed towards.
The rescue teams were stood down after the man managed to reach Braemar, where the first person he met was a member of the local mountain rescue team.