A9 closed in both directions after serious crash
Part of the A9 in the Highlands is closed to traffic following a crash.
The crash involved one car and happened between Tore and Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10:00 on Sunday.
Police described the crash as serious and said the road was expected to be closed for some time.
Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the incident. Traffic Scotland warned people travelling to avoid the area.
Current ongoing incidents remain in place:#A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTC
And the #M90 is partially blocked N/B at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC.#PlanAhead@NETrunkRoads @SETrunkRoads
