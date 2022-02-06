BBC News

A9 closed in both directions after serious crash

The crash happened on the A9 at about 10:00

Part of the A9 in the Highlands is closed to traffic following a crash.

The crash involved one car and happened between Tore and Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10:00 on Sunday.

Police described the crash as serious and said the road was expected to be closed for some time.

Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the incident. Traffic Scotland warned people travelling to avoid the area.

In an updated post on Twitter at 14:45, the travel watchdog said: "A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTC.

"And the M90 is partially blocked northbound at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC."

