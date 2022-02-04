Raigmore patient 'may not know they are HIV-positive'
NHS Highland is seeking a patient who may not be aware they are HIV-positive.
The health board has contacted a small number of patients who had blood samples processed at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital early last year.
A positive HIV result was identified during routine processing of a blood sample.
NHS Highland said further work revealed that the sample was possibly contaminated by another person's sample in a laboratory.
The health board said it had not yet been possible to identify the source of the positive HIV result, adding that it believed there was a patient with undiagnosed HIV infection and who could be offered treatment and support.
NHS Highland said it "sincerely apologised for any stress and anxiety this may cause to individual patients and the wider community".
'Guidance and advice'
Medical director Dr Boyd Peters said: "We are offering an HIV test to patients who had blood samples tested in the laboratory during a similar timeframe via a patient notification exercise."Letters have been sent to those individuals included within the exercise to provide them with specific advice and to offer HIV testing.
"Testing for HIV involves a blood test which is provided free of charge with results available within a couple of days."
Dr Peters said a dedicated team of health advisors would provide practical support, guidance and advice to everyone involved in this process.
NHS Highland said was estimated that there were about 500 people living in Scotland who were unaware they had the infection.
It said it would encourage anyone who had any concerns about their HIV status to take part in free HIV testing, and added that more information was available on the Highland Sexual Health website.