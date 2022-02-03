Launch licence sought for Scottish space port
A licence has been sought for launches of small rockets from a space port in the Highlands.
Orbex, which is based in Forres in Moray, plans to launch "micro" satellites from Space Hub Sutherland near Tongue.
The company has submitted an application to the Civil Aviation Authority for a launch licence.
Work to build the £17.5m space port on an area of croft land is due to begin this year.
Orbex is also close to beginning tests of its Prime rocket at a new facility near Kinloss in Moray.
The £17.5m space port project led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise is supported by Melness Crofters' Estate and has planning permission from Highland Council.
The Scottish Land Court, which hears disputes in crofting and farming, approved a change of use of the land for the building of the facility last year.
Earlier, the project had faced a legal challenge from billionaires Anders and Anne Holch Povlsen.
The couple own land near the proposed space port and have concerns about its impact on protected areas.
Their company, Wildland Ltd, raised the legal action against Highland Council's planning approval.
But in a ruling issued in August last year, a judge said he was "not persuaded" that the local authority had erred in law.