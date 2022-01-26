UK's oldest sea eagle recorded on Isle of Mull
- Published
The UK's oldest white-tailed sea eagle has been identified on the Isle of Mull after being spotted in film shot for BBC Winterwatch.
The male is called Skye, after the island where he hatched in 1994.
Now in his 28th year, the bird of prey was identified by a British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) ring attached to a leg before he fully fledged.
The number - ZZ0768 - was visible in footage shot by cameraman Jim Manthorpe for Winterwatch.
Skye's mate of 25 years, Frisa, would be older at 30 years old, if ornithologists can confirm she is still alive.
Frisa hatched on Mull in 1992.
A female was filmed with Skye, but her ring was turned away from the camera and the identification numbers were not visible.
RSPB Scotland said work was continuing to confirm Frisa was still on Mull with Skye.
The white-tailed eagle is the UK's largest bird of prey and can have a wingspan of more than 2m (6.5ft).
The UK population was wiped out by the early 20th Century and today's birds are descended from reintroduced eagles.