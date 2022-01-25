Corrieshalloch Gorge visitor centre site work starts
Work has started at the site of a new £2.3m visitor centre at Corrieshalloch Gorge in the Highlands.
The gorge, south of Ullapool, was created by meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last ice age and has a 45m (148ft) waterfall.
The mile-long canyon takes its name from Gaelic for "ugly hollow".
National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which manages the area as a national nature reserve, said the centre would include a coffee shop and toilets.
Wi-fi, waste disposal for campervans, improved parking facilities and charging points for electric vehicles are also to be provided.
A larger network of paths will be created, with wayfinding and interpretation boards around the reserve.
The centre, called the Corrieshalloch Gorge Gateway, is being constructed at the site of a Victorian-era suspension bridge across the gorge and the River Droma which flows through it.