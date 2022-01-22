Mountaineers object to Jimmy Savile cottage replacement
A row has emerged over rebuilding plans for a Highland cottage once owned by disgraced TV personality Jimmy Savile.
Sex predator Savile lived at Allt-na-Reigh in Glencoe from 1998 until his death in 2011.
Mountaineering Scotland said plans to demolish and replace the building with a modern design were "not appropriate" for the highland landscape.
The cottage was vandalised with slogans in the years since Savile was revealed as a prolific sexual abuser.
The two-bedroomed cottage is currently owned by retail businessman Harris Aslam.
A planning application for a new building was lodged at the end of last year.
Mountaineering Scotland, which has 15,000 members, has submitted a two-page document citing a series of reasons why it should be rejected.
The group said it had no issue with renovation of the cottage or replacing it with a new build.
However, CEO Stuart Younie said the design and scale of the proposal was "not appropriate" and it did not blend in with the landscape or the style of other buildings in the glen.
He said: "This cottage is situated in a prominent position in a highly-valued scenic glen, in a National Scenic Area.
"It is not overstating the case to say that the location and the prospect westward to The Three Sisters can be said to be one of Scotland's most iconic views, along with the views along the Glen from viewpoints on the southern summits and hill paths.
"It is our opinion, which we trust The Highland Council shares, that anything which impacts that view with an imposing modern structure should be carefully considered."
Mountaineering Scotland also said building also has cultural significance as the former home of mountaineer Hamish MacInnes - who invented the MacInnes stretcher and the first metal-shafted ice axe, which played a role in revolutionising winter climbing.
The National Trust For Scotland (NTS) has also objected to the plans.
The trust stated: "The proposed new building's substantially enlarged scale and contemporary design would insensitively dominate the landscape in this highly visible location at the heart of the pass of Glen Coe."
After Savile's death, proposals to turn the property into a respite care centre were abandoned following the revelations of sexual abuse.
Current owner Kirkcaldy-based entrepreneur Harris Aslam, 25, is the managing director at Glenshire Group and also at convenience chain Eros Retail.
In September he held an online consultation with local people over the future of the building. Many were in favour of demolishing the cottage.
"I am aware of its history but think something positive can be done with it," Mr Aslam told the Lochaber Times.
According to The Scotsman, Mr Aslam told the consultation: "We envisage this truly magnificent location to host a family home which takes advantage of the charming scenery overlooking the Three Sisters of Glencoe, the Bidean nam Bian Mountain.
"The proposed design of the home is in character with Scottish landscape by using materials such as locally sourced natural stone and quality thermo-pine timber."
The new design came from Dundee architect Jon Frullani.
The proposals were lodged with Highland Council for formal planning permission with the hope for construction to begin this year.