NC500 hotels receive more than £4m investment
Four hotels on the North Coast 500 scenic route are to benefit from a £4.45m loan from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).
The money will be used to upgrade the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, Newton Lodge in Unapool and Kylesku Hotel in Kylesku.
SNIB said the funding would help to support up to 40 full-time jobs and create new employment opportunities.
Up to 10 apprenticeships are also to be created over the next three years.
The hospitality training will be provided through the University of the Highlands and Islands.
The NC500 is a 516-mile (830km) route following around the north Highlands.
Highland Coast Hotels, which owns the four properties, will repay the loan from income generated by the hotels.
Chairman David Whiteford said: "One of the biggest challenges that remote areas like this face is a lack of employment opportunities, particularly for young people.
"That's why we are especially excited that the investment will lead to the development of a new Hospitality Foundation Course at the University of Highlands and Islands and the establishment of a modern apprenticeship scheme."
SNIB was launched in 2020 with a mission to foster innovation and help meet climate change targets.
It will be backed by £2bn of Scottish government funding over the next decade.
Chief executive Eilidh Mactaggart said the bank's latest investment would support an industry vital to the Highlands.
She added: "The investment will also benefit local businesses through Highland Coast Hotels' commitment to sourcing food, beverages and other supplies locally, and partnering with other local businesses who can offer activities and visitor experiences to its guests."