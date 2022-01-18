Leverburgh lifeboat station in Harris saved from closure
- Published
A lifeboat station in the Western Isles that was at risk of closure is set to resume service.
RNLI Leverburgh in Harris was established in 2012, but in November 2019 operations were suspended after difficulties retaining a crew.
Following a two-year consultation on its future, it will now be able to continue with a smaller lifeboat.
It will operate a four-person Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat. It had previously had a six-crew Shannon class lifeboat.
RNLI Leverburgh has sufficient crew for the new craft, but is seeking more volunteers.
The lifeboat station was opened following a community campaign. Islanders have raised about £25,000 a year for the RNLI.
Before the service was suspended, Leverburgh responded to 97 shouts - emergency call outs - and assisted 86 people.